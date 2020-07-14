Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Logitech International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of LOGI opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $68.36.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,403,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,671 shares in the company, valued at $57,143,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,469 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,313,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Logitech International by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

