LockTrip Price Reaches $0.27 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002969 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $98,550.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

