Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $443.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.29. 459,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.60. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

