Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 45 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.52) in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a GBX 43 ($0.53) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 35 ($0.43) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 47.79 ($0.59).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 30.64 ($0.38) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 25.68 ($0.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.91). The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

