LiteDoge (LDOGE) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $181,822.60 and $3.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,121.27 or 2.94636977 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000470 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

