Lincoln National Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.28. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.