LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRXQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Akorn (OTCMKTS:AKRXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get LifeVantage alerts:

This table compares LifeVantage and Akorn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 5.06% 43.08% 22.57% Akorn -55.64% 8.53% 1.31%

LifeVantage has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akorn has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LifeVantage and Akorn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Akorn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LifeVantage and Akorn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $225.96 million 0.84 $7.43 million $0.59 22.54 Akorn $682.43 million 0.06 -$226.77 million ($0.34) -0.87

LifeVantage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akorn. Akorn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Akorn shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of LifeVantage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Akorn shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Akorn on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs. It also provides skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, and micro-lift serums; and Hair Care System under the TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through a direct sales model, as well as a network of independent distributors in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Taiwan. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. Its primary products include Akten, a topical ocular anesthetic gel; AzaSite, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Cosopt, Cosopt PF, Betimol, and Zioptan, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma; and Xopenex inhalation solution used in the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products comprising Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. Further, the company sells its products to wholesale distributors. Akorn, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. On May 20, 2020, Akorn, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.