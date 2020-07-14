LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LI NING CO LTD/ADR in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now expects that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LI NING CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

LI NING CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. LI NING CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About LI NING CO LTD/ADR

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

