Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $115.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $10,058,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

