Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 242 ($2.98) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 263 ($3.24) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 284 ($3.49) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 246.82 ($3.04).

LGEN opened at GBX 222 ($2.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.71. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.00).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 278,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £571,578.95 ($703,395.21). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,869.24 ($2,300.32). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,842 shares of company stock valued at $589,428.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

