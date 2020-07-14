LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. cut shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get LEG & GEN GRP P/S alerts:

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG & GEN GRP P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.