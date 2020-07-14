Laurentian Raises Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$34.50

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price objective increased by Laurentian from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$30.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.48. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$12.43 and a 1-year high of C$32.44. The stock has a market cap of $418.09 million and a PE ratio of 201.44.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.