Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.63.

LRCX opened at $337.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $284.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $350.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

