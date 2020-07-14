Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 168.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $106,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,276 shares of company stock worth $2,102,228 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,357,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,225,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 174,748 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,156,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,962,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,814 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

