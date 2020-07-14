Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Price Target Increased to GBX 244 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 244 ($3.00) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $500.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.93. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 581 ($7.15). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.64.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

