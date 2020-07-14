Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Koninklijke DSM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ING Group lowered Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $35.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.05%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

