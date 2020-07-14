KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s (KTOV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get KITOV PHARMA LT/S alerts:

Shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 718.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 490,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.