KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KION GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.49.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

