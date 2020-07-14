Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGX. HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.47 ($63.45).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €62.86 ($70.63) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €53.69 and a 200 day moving average of €51.19. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

