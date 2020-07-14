Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,800 by Analysts at Barclays

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,800 ($59.07) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:KGP opened at GBX 62.55 ($0.77) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 641.56. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37.30 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.30 ($1.32). The company has a market cap of $112.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
