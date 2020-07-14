Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,800 by Analysts at Barclays

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 4,800 ($59.07) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:KGP opened at GBX 62.55 ($0.77) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 641.56. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37.30 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.30 ($1.32). The company has a market cap of $112.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

