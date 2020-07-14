KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

KGDEY opened at $251.75 on Monday. KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR has a 52 week low of $221.83 and a 52 week high of $251.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.33 and a beta of -0.07.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software.

