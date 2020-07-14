King DAG Hits Market Capitalization of $5.99 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One King DAG token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $3.31 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.01962311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00196534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00081640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00117321 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,001,470 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

