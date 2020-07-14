Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,233 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,505 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,963 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 162,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,506,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

