Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. 159,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,819. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

