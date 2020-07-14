Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

