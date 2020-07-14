Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,583 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

T stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,774,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.