Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $860,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

