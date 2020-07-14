Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after buying an additional 4,238,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,836,000 after buying an additional 493,257 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,261,000 after buying an additional 1,550,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,686,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 43,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

