Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

