Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Intel stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.08. 4,969,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,229,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

