Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,526,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,862,339. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

