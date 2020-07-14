Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000.

Shares of JKF traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

