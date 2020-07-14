Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after buying an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,425,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,932,898. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

