Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after buying an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after buying an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. 20,554,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,386,024. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.