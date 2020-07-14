Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,901,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.43. 312,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $117.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

