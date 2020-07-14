Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,203 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 23,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 238,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 644,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 501,731 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. 9,487,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

