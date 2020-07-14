Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 104,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,250,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9,013.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 169,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 167,747 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 122.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. 1,152,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,684,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

