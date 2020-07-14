Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,227 Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 696,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Slack by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Slack by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Slack alerts:

WORK traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 12,157,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,332,956. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 259,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,470,578 shares of company stock worth $79,846,436. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WORK. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.