Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 64.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 209,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 268.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 59.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $6,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $159,062.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,715,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $661,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,616,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,208,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,315,609 shares of company stock worth $154,856,791.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 543,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,480,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Cfra upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.74.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

