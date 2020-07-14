KeyCorp Weighs in on Noble Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.