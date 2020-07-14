KeyCorp Weighs in on AvalonBay Communities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.23 for the year.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.69.

NYSE AVB opened at $152.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.09. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.