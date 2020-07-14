KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

