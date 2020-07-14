KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Caretrust REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

CTRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.03. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $131,631,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $68,943,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $14,374,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

