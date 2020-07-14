KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total transaction of $871,210.89. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

