Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.15.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The firm has a market cap of $309.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$5.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

