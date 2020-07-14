Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KELTF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, May 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.05 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,396. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

