KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 560 at Deutsche Bank

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 560 ($6.89) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the copper miner’s stock.

KAZ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 405 ($4.98) to GBX 485 ($5.97) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised KAZ Minerals to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 601.43 ($7.40).

KAZ stock opened at GBX 545.80 ($6.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 598.20 ($7.36). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 472.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 444.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

