K12 (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.41

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 1254034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $180,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the second quarter worth $381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of K12 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 during the first quarter valued at $2,350,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,047,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

