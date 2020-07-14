Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 35.6% This Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $7,693.05 and approximately $2,307.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.01960133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00196117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00080708 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00116491 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 13,600,388 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.