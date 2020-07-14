Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JUP. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 196 ($2.41) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 362 ($4.45) to GBX 249 ($3.06) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Shore Capital dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 242.22 ($2.98).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 249.80 ($3.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 161.65 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.39). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 287.70.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 19,180 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £49,868 ($61,368.45).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.